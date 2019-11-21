Equipment boost for Mpilo Hospital

BY PRAISEMORE SITHOLE

MPILO Central Hospital yesterday unveiled medical equipment, which include infant incubators, a mobile X-ray machine, radiant warmers, sourced from India by President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

The institution also received 25 patient monitors, one endoscope unit and two anaesthetic machines, among other equipment.

Chief hospital equipment technician Vulindlela Dube hailed the President for his kind gesture to the health institution.

“The equipment will assist the hospital in saving human life,” he said.

“We received infant incubators; these machines are used for pre-term babies. They stabilise the temperature and create conditions that mimic what was in the mother’s womb.”

Dube also said: “We have also received patient monitors that monitor vital signs in a patient, for example, the blood pressure, oxygen saturation which will ensure the patient is getting enough oxygen.

“We also have a mobile X-ray machine that actually can be transported to a critically-ill patient instead of moving the patient from the intensive care unit.”

Dube said one anaesthetic machine was ready for use, while the other was waiting for components from India.

Meanwhile, 71 general nurses and 58 midwives graduated with certificates and got awards for their achievements at the same institution.

Speaking on behalf of Bulawayo Provincial Affairs minister Judith Ncube, deputy director in the minister’s office, Agnes Makoni hailed

nurses for their perseverance despite facing challenges.

Makoni said health workers must be reminded that their role is to save lives.

“Midwives, as defenders of women’s rights, should support women to make informed health and life choices; empowering them with information and access to services,” Ncube said.

She added that currently the health system world-wide was experiencing a lot of challengers as the quality of healthcare was deteriorating.

Local health institutions are facing shortages of drugs and equipment.

They have also been crippled by the doctors’ strike, with nurses only working two days a

week.