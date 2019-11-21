Zhuwawo ready to rumble in big Harare derby

BY TAWANDA TAFIRENYIKA

CAPS United top goalscorer John Zhuwawo is upbeat ahead of their clash against Harare giants Dynamos and vowed to beat Premier Soccer League (PSL) top goalscorer Clive Augusto to the Golden Boot award.

The bitter rivals face off at the National Sports Stadium on Sunday in a match that is likely to be full of sub plots and might have a huge bearing on the destiny of the championship this season.

Caps lead the league table with 55 points, two ahead of Chicken Inn and FC Platinum, with only three rounds of matches left in the campaign.

And Zhuwawo, who has been the torch bearer of the Green Machine attack in this campaign, having scored 10 goals thus far, four behind leading PSL top scorer Augusto, now plying his trade in South Africa, and two behind Dynamos’ Evans Katema, believes he can catch up.

“We have three more games to go and on Sunday we are playing Dynamos. It won’t be easy because it’s a derby. But we are determined to go all the way as a team. We know what it means to win the league title, so we are focused. It’s possible I can win the Golden Boot at the end. I have been working hard and I hope I keep scoring in the remaining matches, but what is important is to achieve the overall team objective of winning the league title,” Zhuwawo said.

“The Harare derby is self-motivating and there can’t be any other motivation one needs than just playing against Dynamos. We are all looking forward to it as a team,” he added.

After squandering a two-goal lead on Sunday to allow Yadah to force a share of the spoils, Caps will be determined to avoid another setback in their championship bid.

With Dynamos also battling for a respectable finish after another disappointing campaign, sparks are certain to fly on Sunday.

In the reverse fixture, the two teams could not be separated and the match ended all-square at 1-1. The weekend match will be more significant, especially for Caps, who if they win it, will give them confidence going into the final two games. Besides the need to win the championship, there is always the desire to settle the burning issue of supremacy between the two rivals.

There is the issue of pride at stake and Dynamos, who also drew their last league match against army side Black Rhinos, will be eager to bounce back and collect maximum points against their number one enemy.

Fixtures

Saturday: Bulawayo Chiefs v Chicken Inn (Luveve), Harare City v Yadah (Rufaro)

Sunday: Black Rhinos v Ngezi Platinum Stars (Rufaro), Caps v Dynamos (NSS), Mushowani v TelOne (Trojan), Hwange v Herentals (Colliery), Triangle v ZPC Kariba (Gibbo), Highlanders v Manica Diamonds (Barbourfields), Chapungu v FC Platinum (Ascot).