‘Corrupt’ VID officers saga concluded

BY JAIROS SAUNYAMA

The corruption saga involving three Vehicle Inspection Department (VID) officers at Marondera depot has been concluded with one of the top officials reportedly demoted and transferred.

Three officials including depot manager Munyaradzi Kachere, a J Musosa and a T Maphosa were suspended after they were caught in alleged corrupt activities that saw them issuing people with learners drivers licence without sitting for the tests. Several other officials from the VID depot were also suspended.

However, Musosa died a few months ago in a road accident before knowing his fate.

Transport minister, Joel Biggie Matiza (pictured) confirmed that the matter had been concluded and that he had received the report of the outcome.

He, however, said he would comment more on the issue after reading the report.

VID boss Joseph Pedzapasi could not divulge details saying the matter was being handled by the human resources (HR) department, but confirmed that one of the officials passed on.

“You need to check with the HR department; they are the ones who deal with misconducts. Are you aware that one of the guys passed on?” he asked.

However, according to a reliable source, Kachere was demoted and transferred to VID training school in Belvedere, Harare, while Maphosa is now stationed at the Eastlea depot.

“Kachere was demoted and is now a junior at Belvedere depot despite having been more than 20 years in the industry. As for Maphosa, he went back to Eastlea where he was once deployed,” the source said.

There have been reports of massive corruption at most VID depots, brewing allegations that most drivers being issued with licences were half-baked, thereby fuelling the carnage on the country’s highways.