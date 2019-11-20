Just In: Trio nabbed with 500kg dagga

Chipo Katsidzira, Post Correspondent

Three men who were allegedly found in possession of 11 sacks of dagga weighing more than 500 kilograms have been dragged before the court.

Robson Kasakete (35), Tariro Mhaka (25), and Denford Radoka (23) appeared before Nyanga Magistrate, Constance Marutya charged with the possession of dangerous drugs.

They were charged for contravening Section 170 (1) (b) (i) and 157 of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act, Chapter 9:23 and Section 15:7.

The suspects were represented by Mr Leonard Chigadza of Chigadza & Associates Legal Practitioners, Mr Innocent Mandikate and Mr Victor Chinzamba of Mugadza and Chinzamba Legal Practitioners.

They were ordered to apply for bail at the High Court.

Allegations were that on November 16 at around 8 pm, police received a tip off that the three accused persons were loading dagga at Kaitano village, under Chief Katerere near the Zimbabwe-Mozambique border in a Honda Fit car.

Sergeant Ndlovu, Constables Nhekairo, Chidhia and Zenderawere were deployed along Kazozo Ruwange Road and mounted a roadblock

The court heard that at around 11 pm the suspects approached the block.

They did not stop and hit a police drum and dragged it for about 30 metres.

Two warning shots were fired in the air but the vehicle did not stop.

The cops then directed the shots at the vehicle which eventually stopped and the three were arrested.

The vehicle was searched resulting in the recovery of the dagga.

The following day, the recovered dagga was taken to Ruwangwe Post Office and it weighed 528 kgs.