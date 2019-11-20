Mutare commemorates World Toilet Day

Tendai Gukutikwa, Post Correspondent

AS part of efforts to raise awareness on the importance of toilets in Manicaland on World Toilet Day, Hitbay Sanitation Services provided free mobile toilets in Mutare city centre.

This year’s World Toilet Day ran under the theme, ‘Leave no one behind’.

The local sanitation company partnered with Econet Wireless Group’s subsidiary, EcoSure and erected four mobile toilets, at Meikles Park on Tuesday.

All sanitary services including the toilet cleaning, mobile sinks for hand-washing after using the toilet and the provision of tissues were catered for.

UK-based Hitbay Sanitation Services’ Chief Executive Officer, Mr Maynard Mutamuko said there was need to sensitize the community on sanitation issues.

He said his company was committed to providing excellent sanitation services to Zimbabwe.

“As Hitbay Sanitation Services, we partnered with EcoSure and provided toilets to the public free of charge at selected locations in the country, Harare and Mutare city centres are some of them. This we did to raise awareness on the criticality of toilets in our daily lives.

“A toilet is not just a toilet. It’s a life-saver, dignity-protector and opportunity-maker.We must expand access to safe toilets and leave no one behind. Because whoever you are, wherever you are, sanitation is your human right,” he said.

A vendor at Meikles Park, Mrs Zvikomborero Matinha said they had to pay a dollar each time they use the public toilets at the park or resort to hurrying to Mudzviti bus terminus which is a 15-minute walk from the park.

“The public toilets at Mudzviti are free but they are not clean. They are so dirty that most people have to wait until day end so they can use their toilets back home.

“We are so glad because today we did not have to pay for any toilet services, if only we could have these mobile toilets for good. All the same, this is a good initiative as it is sensitizing us to take the necessary measures when you feel like relieving yourself,” she said.

November 19 is set aside as World Toilet Day in efforts to influence policies that encourage construction of proper and adequate sanitary facilities worldwide by The United Nations General Assembly.

Today 4,2 billion people across the world live without safely managed sanitation.

During the Cyclone Idai crisis, Hitbay Sanitation Services donated some of its mobile toilets to the affected cyclone victims as part of giving back to the community. The company is headquartered in Harare but has recently opened a branch in Mutare where it offers mobile toilet hire services.

The company’s products include portable toilets, urinals and ancillary equipment for weddings, corporate events, parties, festivals, shows, sporting events and functions. They also offer long term hire facilities of all products, complete with regular on-site servicing.