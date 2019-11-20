Singer locates suspected basher after 9 months

Nyore Madzianike Senior Arts Reporter

A SUSPECTED member of the five-man gang that reportedly attacked rising singer, Doubles wekwaMarange, sometime in March this year and left him hospitalised, has been arrested.

The gang is said to have attacked the musician after accusing him of duping them in a television set deal.

The suspect, of Damofalls Phase 2 in Ruwa, was taken to Mabvuku Police Station where he is assisting police with investigations and is expected to appear in court today.

The matter is being handled under case number RRB3968557. Although there was no immediate confirmation of the accused’s arrest from the police, Doubles wekwaMarange, born Decide Razerera, said police were still looking for his accomplices.

“It is true that one of the gang members was arrested and he is at Mabvuku Police Station,” he said.

“I was called to give a statement and the police asked me to bring some witnesses.

“He is denying the allegations, but I am sure that there are witnesses who saw the incident.”

Doubles wekwaMarange said he was positive that the arrested suspect was among the five people who assaulted him on March 30 this year in Eastview, Mabvuku.

“They came as a group and started accusing me of conning one of them of a television set,” he said.

“I told them that I am an artiste who lives a decent life from singing and does not deal in televisions.

“They started assaulting me and left me unconscious. I regained consciousness at Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals.”