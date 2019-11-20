Rowdy MDC-A supporters dispersed

Joseph Madzimure Senior Reporter

POLICE yesterday had to disperse rowdy MDC-A youths who chanted slogans, disrupted traffic and harassed vendors along Nelson Mandela Avenue and First Street in Harare.

They had gathered outside Harvest House after the party had cancelled a rally approved by police in the open area near Exhibition Park and opted for the party headquarters.

Police ordered the party’s supporters to assemble inside the venue and vacate the streets but they defied the order.

The police intervention then came after the rowdy supporters continued waving placards, singing and chanting before the arrival of party leader Nelson Chamisa.

Some shops such as OK First Street, TV Sales & Home, Bata and FBC Bank headquarters were temporarily closed and reopened later after police intervention.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said: “The police engaged some MDC-Alliance officials including (Chamisa’s spokesperson)Nkululeko Sibanda and asked them remove their supporters from the road but some of them became confrontational and stoned one police officer, who was injured and taken to hospital.”