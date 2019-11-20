Emerging galleries boon for visual art

Kundai Marunya Arts Correspondent

Emerging contemporary art galleries have helped develop visual art through offering space to budding artists.

These come in to complement the well-established traditional spaces including the National Gallery of Zimbabwe’s Harare, Bulawayo and Mutare branches as well as Gallery Delta and Verandah Gallery.

New contemporary spaces, which are regularly opening, have been instrumental in creating linkages with seasoned international curators, art collectors and buyers.

Through synergies with galleries in other countries, the galleries have been involved in exchange programmes while also participating in international showcases and art fairs.

First Floor Gallery is one vibrant space that has transformed the local visual art scene through implementing fresh ideas and promoting names that are growing to be reputable brands across the globe.

Names that came through the gallery include Moffat Takadiwa, Wycliffe Mundopa, Gresham Kupakuwana and Mavis Tauzeni, among many others.

These built their careers at First Floor, with some getting opportunities to exhibit in international galleries.

Having started out as a dilapidated building, which was shared with tailors, graphic designers and CD printers, this gallery was later housed at different smaller spaces until settling at the spacious Karigamombe Building early this year.

In their different spaces, the emerging gallaries have hosted various international artistes in exchange programmes.

This year they hosted a mega visual art festival that linked most local contemporary spaces.

First Floor Gallery is one example of a string of contemporary galleries that have been doing great work in the sector.

Others include Village Unhu, The Corridor, Tsoko Gallery and the recently-opened Artillery Gallery.

Artillery hopes to make an impact and complement other existing spaces.

“Rising artists do not get as much attention from major galleries as their established counterparts,” said Artillery Gallery proprietor Peter Kaunda.

“Artillery has been doing a lot in giving young artists the platform to grow and showcase their works.

“We hope to continue complementing other players in building the visual art industry.”

Rising visual artist Option Nyahunzvi said NGZ and emerging galleries played crucial roles in nurturing his career.

“I studied with National Gallery of Zimbabwe and I’ve worked with them on various projects, even participating in some of their group exhibitions,” he said.

“As much as NGZ has played a great role in moulding my career, many contemporary galleries have also played a grander part in my growth as an artist.”