JUST IN: More Indian investors keen to invest in Zim

Business Reporter

Interest in Zimbabwe by Indian investors is growing at astronomic pace while firms from the Asian economic giant already in the country have maintained presence despite the tough operating conditions, Indian Ambassador to Zimbabwe Rungsung Masukui has said.

Ambassador Masukui said while Zimbabwe went through difficult economic conditions over the past few years, this had also presented opportunities, which Indian firms seized without hesitation. The challenges, which claimed the scalp of many businesses, made difficult for many firms to produce, leaving the country dependent on imports, but creating opportunities Indian firms have grabbed.

Ambassador Masukui said this during a tour of Cangrow Trading, RAHA cooking oil producer, in Norton by new Industry and Commerce Minister Sekai Nzenza. The tour was organized by Norton Independent Member of Parliament Temba Mliswa.

The tour, to familiarize with the challenges the firm is facing, was Minister Nzenza’s first industry visitation since her latest appointment, and was also attended by Minister for Mashonaland West Provincial Affairs Mary Mliswa. Minister Nzenza is former Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare Minister.