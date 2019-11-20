JUST IN: Uncertainty over Antipas’ future

Eddie Chikamhi Senior Sports Reporter

A CLOUD of uncertainty surrounds the future of Warriors caretaker coach Joey Antipas, whose short-term contract is set to expire on December 31.

Antipas was given a mandate to guide the Warriors in the 2020 CHAN, 2021 AFCON and 2022 World Cup qualifiers following the resignation of Sunday Chidzambwa.

His last assignment was the 2-1 win over Zambia in Lusaka on Tuesday evening in an AFCON qualifier.

Meanwhile, Zimbabwe’s foreign-based players flew directly to their bases following a successful trip to Zambia where they beat Chipolopolo in an AFCON qualifier on Tuesday evening.

Caretaker coach Joey Antipas and the locals, who include defender Partson Jaure, Simba Chinani, Ian Nekati, and Prince Dube, touched down at the Robert Mugabe International Airport on Wednesday afternoon.

Teenage Hadebe who plies his trade in Turkey and Ronald Pfumbidzai of Bloemfontein Celtic in South Africa are the only foreign-based players that came via Harare.

Khama Billiat’s double gave the Warriors campaign a huge lift when Zimbabwe beat Zambia 2-1 to move into second place behind Algeria.