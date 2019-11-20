JUST IN: Chamisa calls for dialogue

Joseph Madzimure Senior Reporter

MDC-A leader Mr Nelson Chamisa has called on major political parties in Zimbabwe to engage in dialogue as part of efforts to take the country forward.

Mr Chamisa has previously refused to engage in dialogue with other political parties citing a number of reasons. Presenting the so called Hope of the Nation Address in Harare today, Mr Chamisa said his party is prepared for dialogue with Zanu-PF.

“We do not want a Government of National Unity but sharing the vision, the union of ideas that take the country forward.

“We want a transitional authority just to prepare comprehensive reforms that are going to usher in a new dispensation. We have to come together to find the definition of the problem.”

More to follow…