Am no quitter: Antipas

Langton Nyakwenda

JOEY ANTIPAS insists that he has not quit his post as Zimbabwe Warriors coach but that the mandate, which he had been given by Zifa to take charge of the senior soccer team, has virtually expired.

Antipas, who is also coach of top Premiership side Chicken Inn, was hired by Zifa as interim coach on August 19, with a mandate to guide the Warriors until December 31.

It’s now 42 days before that contract expires.

But with the Warriors having completed their assignments for 2019 when they upstaged Zambia 2-1 in a 2021 Africa Cup at National Heroes Stadium in Lusaka on Tuesday night, it meant that Antipas’ interim term with the national team has for now ended.

The veteran coach told Sunday Mail Online, moments after his return from Zambia Wednesday, that he was now awaiting feedback from Zifa on the next move.

Critically the former Motor Action coach who also had a stint at South Africa’s AmaZulu, left the door open for the Zifa board to re-engage him “if they still want to”.

“I was given a mandate to lead the Warriors until December 31, 2019. Six games! My mandate is now over so it’s up to the Zifa board if they still want to engage me.

“I did not say that I quit but my mandate is done,” Antipas said.

He remains substantive Chicken Inn coach and Zifa would also have to negotiate with the Premiership club should they want Antipas to continue guiding the Warriors, whose next international engagement is the CHAN tournament in Cameroon in January next year.

Warriors’ results under Antipas

Somalia 1-0 Zimbabwe (World Cup Qualifier)

Zimbabwe 3-1 Somalia (World Cup Qualifier)

Zimbabwe 3-1 Lesotho (CHAN Qualifier)

Lesotho 0-0 Zimbabwe (CHAN Qualifier)

Zimbabwe 0-0 Botswana (AFCON Qualifier)

Zambia 1-2 Zimbabwe (AFCON Qualifier)