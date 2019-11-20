PSC clears air on bonuses

Norman Muchemwa

Government will honour its obligation to pay 2019 Civil Servants bonuses in full this month contrary to media reports that the employer is incapacitated to make payments, the Public Service Commission (PSC) has said.

The media was awash with reports that Government has failed to pay civil servants their 2019 bonuses indicating that some payments will even extend to next year.

Government employees in the health services among others have already received their 13th cheque.

In a statement Wednesday afternoon, the PSC echoed Government’s commitment to pay the bonuses this November.

“Following the unfortunate media reports on and around the payment of the 2019 Civil Servants’ bonuses, the Public Service Commission wishes to reiterate and put on record that Government is keeping its promise to pay bonuses to all civil servants in November 2019.

“There will be no staggering of the payment of bonuses as being reported in one of today’s newspapers,” reads the statement.

Finance and Economic Development Minister, Professor Mthuli Ncube, is on record reiterating that Government has made a surplus and will pay civil servants their bonuses without fail.

Government has also resolved to pay civil servants full bonuses for 2019 pegged on gross income, a departure from last year when they were paid based on pensionable salaries only.