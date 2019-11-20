JUST IN: Govt activates Civil Protection Unit

Blessings Chidakwa and Victor Maphosa

Government has activated the Civil Protection Unit ahead of the expected heavy rains, in excess of 50 millimetres.

The rains, expected to be coupled with hail, strong winds and lightning starting from today. The activation comes after the Meteorological Services Department yesterday warned that Manicaland, Matabeleland South, Masvingo and southern areas of Midlands could be the most seriously affected.

In a statement today, Local Government and Public Works Minister July Moyo said the relevant Civil Protection Units should be on standby in case of disaster.

“All Provincial, District Development Coordinators are to ensure all Civil Protection Structures at sub national levels including schools are aware of this heavy rains alert,” he said.

Minister Moyo urged citizens to go to safer places as some structures that were affected by the Cyclone Idai disaster last season may be worsened.

More to follow…