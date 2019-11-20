JUST IN: Musician decries corruption in entertainment industry

Kundai Marunya Arts Correspondent

UPCOMING Zimdancehall musician, Kudakwashe Katikani, has bemoaned rampant corruption in local entertainment circles, which he said was blocking talented musicians from being recognised.

Known as Ninja T Gaffa (NGT), the young artistes said he has been knocking on many doors seeking assistance but he was turned away for not having money to pay his way through.

“I have approached many promoters, producers, radio djs and even fellow musician seeking assistance but they always demand to be paid,” he said.

“It has now become common knowledge that if you want your songs to receive airplay you have to first bribe the DJs.

“On the other end promoters do not want to nurture talent. When it comes to upcoming musicians, they want you to pay them to be part of their concert instead of the other way round.”

In a targeted attack on the corrupt practice, NGT has penned a song “Zvakasara Kare” which subsequently serves as the title track to his forthcoming album.

“In the song I will also be urging fellow musicians to stand with me and say no to the ill-practices that are in no way developing the industry,” he said.

Having failed to secure local collaborations with celebrated musicians who asked him to pay large sums of money, NGT went on to seek assistance in Mozambique.

“When I went to visit my brother in Tete (Mozambique) he suggested I approach Diat, a big passada and afro-pop artiste who comes from that area.

“Diat warmly received me, mentored me on many things music. We have also collaborated on “Zvakasara Kare” and “Limba Mtima”, both song are on my new album to be launched on 10 December,” he said.

Other songs on NGT’s album include “Never Give Up”, “Ndipe Rudo”, “Kushaya Mari Haisimhosva”, “Follow Me”, and “Tichakura” among others.

“Zvakasara Kare” is NGT’s second album having release his debut “Nhamo Yandakatamba” in 2015 under Chillspot Records.

After the album failed to capture attention on music lovers the musician took a sabbatical focusing on his education only to return with another offering this year.