‘ZANU PF bid to out-law MDC’

HARARE – The opposition MDC has accused ZANU of using State apparatus ban its activities and its existence in the country.

The remarks were made by the Spokesperson of the MDC leader Nelson Chamisa, Dr Nkululeko Sibanda.

Speaking to the media after the supporters had been violently dispersed by the police Sibanda said, “We had an event that we notified police about. the President was going to address the nation which he is still going to do. MDC cannot be banned by ZANU PF. We are shocked that Mnangagwa wants to use the military and the police to stop Chamisa and the party programs.”

Sibanda added that the use of the security forces by Mnangagwa will never give him legitimacy.

“Mnanaggwa must know that he remains illegitimate. The police and the army are not big enough to stop Chamisa and the MDC. The struggle of Zimbabwe will go on and hope will not die. We are surprised at the behaviour of the police today. We are not spoiling for a fight with them but they are the ones spoiling for a fight with the people of Zimbabwe. Today there was a peaceful not violent gathering until the police came and the only violence we saw was from the state.”

Sibanda further said they had held meetings with the police and discussed the matters relating to the program and had agreed.

The police have been refusing to sanction MDC activities because the people of Zimbabwe may take advantage of them.

“The ordinary citizens in the country are experiencing economic hardships so any call for the public meeting in the CBD might be taken advantage of by the already agitated citizens and violence might erupt,” the police told the MDC on Tuesday.