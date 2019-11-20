Bosso’s De Jongh, Prince win PSL October awards

Fortune Mbele

HIGHLANDERS coach Hendrikus Pieter de Jongh and striker Prince Dube have been voted Castle Lager Coach and Player of the Month (October), respectively.

The Bulawayo giants, who fought relegation in the early stages of the season, have undergone a transformation since the Dutchman took over from Mandla Mpofu and Bekithemba Ndlovu at the end of September.

De Jongh amassed 11 points from a possible 15 in five games in October while Dube scored three times which earned him a call-up to the national team.

The Premier Soccer League on their Facebook page said: “It’s a Bosso affair! Congratulations to Highlanders FC coach Hendrikus Pieter De Jongh and Prince Dube for winning Coach and Player of the Month of October.”

In his first league game in charge, Highlanders beat city rivals Chicken Inn 2-0 at Barbourfields Stadium on October 2 which was the beginning of the club’s resurgence.

After Chicken Inn, Highlanders went to Harare and played a 1-1 draw with Herentals at the National Sports Stadium on October 6 and Dube was on target once again, registering his name on the scoresheet in the next game at BF when the Bulawayo giants saw off TelOne 2-0 on October 13. He had scored against Chicken Inn earlier.

Highlanders drew 1-1 with ZPC Kariba at Nyamhunga Stadium in the resort town on October 23 on a day Dube was shown a red card and he missed the next game against Yadah which Highlanders won 3-1 at Barbourfields Stadium on October 31. Highlanders have so far registered an 11-match unbeaten run in the league.

The Dutchman has also taken the club to the final of the Chibuku Super Cup against Ngezi Platinum Stars set for November 30 at Barbourfields.Dube was also named player of the month for September by the Footballers’ Union of Zimbabwe following his exploits for the Warriors in the African Nations Championships tournament where he scored five goals in the qualifiers for Zimbabwe to book a place in the finals set for Cameroon early next year.