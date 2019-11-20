Auxillia to lead anti-HIV campaign

BY VANESSA GONYE

The Health and Child Care ministry has roped in First Lady Auxillia Mnangagwa in its elimination of mother to child transmission of HIV campaign, among other related initiatives.

Speaking on the sidelines of a strategic framework for engagement in HIV, health and development in Zimbabwe 2019-2023, held in Harare on Monday, national prevention of mother-to-child transmission and paediatric HIV care and treatment co-ordinator, Angela Mushavi, said engaging the First Lady was critical because her work is not only centred on health, but development in all spheres.

She said Mnangagwa supported key local, regional and global initiatives on treatment of people living with HIV.The engagement of the First Lady was largedly informed by her past and current work in addressing HIV and promoting health and development in Zimbabwe.

The development of the strategic framework was a participatory process involving multi-sectoral stakeholders.