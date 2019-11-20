ED on diplomatic offensive

By Moses Matenga

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has gone on a diplomatic offensive as part of his re-engagement exercise that has seen his special envoy visiting different countries in Africa and Europe.

Mnangagwa dispatched Home Affairs minister Kazembe Kazembe as a special envoy to various countries including Guinea Conakry, Rwanda and Vanuatu, among others, where he met officials and leaders to deliver “a message of solidarity” from Mnangagwa.

Vanuatu is a South Pacific Ocean nation and Kazembe met Prime Minister Charlot Salwai and other officials.Speaking after his mission, which also saw him in East and West Africa, Kazembe said he was able to deliver his key message from Mnangagwa to leaders of various nations and was impressed by the reception he got.

“It was a message of mutual co-operation and solidarity from our President that I took to all the countries. It is part of the President’s re-engagement exercise,” he said.

The message was targeted also to developed countries, islands and landlocked countries, among other nations.

“The purpose of the visits was also to bring a message from the President, a message of solidarity in relationships and recognition of relationships that exists between Zimbabwe and the world,” Kazembe said.

Soon after taking over power, Mnangagwa has taken his re-engagement programme to the world, which has seen Africa pledging to stand with Zimbabwe in calling for the removal of sanctions.