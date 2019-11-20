Harare derby test for Caps

BY TAWANDA TAFIRENYIKA

CAPS United face one of their biggest tests in their bid to win the championship this season when they clash with old foes Dynamos in a potentially explosive Castle Lager Premier Soccer League tie at the National Sports Stadium this weekend.

With Caps leading the log table with two points ahead of Chicken Inn and FC Platinum, the Harare derby presents a big test of their championship credentials.

The Green Machine surrendered a two-goal lead on Sunday to allow Yadah to force a share of the spoils – a result that saw them extending their lead at the top by two points.

That should provide motivation to Darlington Dodo and his charges as they meet the Glamour Boys.

With only three rounds of matches left before the end of the campaign, Caps are aware that a defeat at the hands of Dynamos would be a major reversal in their title bid while a victory will give them a burst of new energy.

Apart from Dynamos, Caps will also have to deal with Ngezi Platinum before rounding off the campaign with a home clash against defending champions FC Platinum.

But it is Dynamos, who may pose the biggest hurdle in their battle for the championship. And with the Glamour Boys also battling for a respective finish after another disappointing campaign, there will also be a lot of other sub plots.

In the reverse fixture, the two teams could not be separated after the match ended all-square at 1-1. The weekend match will be more significant to Caps, who if they win it, will give them confidence going into the final two matches. It will be a bold statement of intent.

Besides the need to win the championship, there is always the desire to settle the burning issue of supremacy between the two rivals. There is the issue of pride at stake and Dynamos, who also drew their previous match against army side Black Rhinos, will be eager to bounce back and collect maximum points.

Fixtures

Saturday: Bulawayo Chiefs v Chicken Inn (Luveve), Harare City v Yadah (Rufaro),

Sunday: Black Rhinos v Ngezi (Rufaro), Caps v Dynamos (NSS), Mushowani v TelOne (Trojan Mine), Hwange v Herentals (Colliery), Triangle v ZPC Kariba (Gibbo), Highlanders v Manica (BF), Chapungu v FC Platinum (Ascot)