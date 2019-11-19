Battle for twins pageant brews

Rebecca Kabaya Arts Reporter

A BATTLE for recognition is brewing between organisers of the Mr and Miss Twins Zimbabwe beauty competition and the Zimbabwe Twins and Multiple Births Festival, with both events slated for next month in the capital.

The Zimbabwe Twins and Multiple Births Festival will be held on December 7, while the Mr and Miss Twins Zimbabwe is scheduled for December 14.

Although organisers of the two events say their pageants are not related, observers say there is likely to be a duplication of activities.

Sarah Dee, who is behind the Mr and Miss Twins Zimbabwe pageant expressed concern over the other festival’s organisers for deciding to hold their event five days before her beauty competition.

“We are a beauty pageant that started last year and this is our second edition,” she said.

“Our calendar has been in place since February this year and our dates have not changed.

“After we appeared in the press a few times announcing our competition dates, the Zim Twins (and Mulitple Births) Festival just popped up. We started seeing their flyers after announcing our programme. I do not know what this means.”

Zimbabwe Twins and Multiple Births Festival manager Gift Petro said their event was unique as they had been planning the festival since 2009.

“This is our first edition and it is a one-day festival where families can have fun,” he said.

“Other multiple children like triplets and quadruplets can also participate.

“Some of the activities expected on the day include dance, music and modelling. We will be soon launching the Zim Twins’ foundation, which is going to be a charity organisation. We have seen how families struggle to raise twins, triplets and other children born at the same time.

“The foundation will provide them with things like funeral policies and scholarships.”