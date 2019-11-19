Winky D coy on new album plans

Arts Reporter

Although there is speculation on social media suggesting Winky D will release a new album before the end of the year, the dancehall musician has kept his cards close to the chest.

He said he was not at liberty to share information regarding his work, dismissing social media reports that he was frequenting producer Oskid’s office where they were working on a new project.

Some reports claimed Winky D was rushing against time as he planned to drop the new project before the Christmas season.

But the Bigman, as Winky D is commonly referred to by his fans, denied any knowledge about the new project. Speaking through his manager Jonathan Banda, Winky D said it was something that was circulating on social media without supporting evidence.

“That is news to us,” he said. “It is something that is only coming from social media. We are hearing it for the first time. There is nothing like that which is happening.” Asked whether the Vigilance Band would drop something before the year end or not, Banda said: “We have no comment on that one. My fear is that the comment might be misinterpreted.”

A picture of the singer and Oskid has been circulating on social media, raising speculation the two were working on new stuff.

This year, Winky D rocked the domestic music scene with a single hit track “MuGarden” featuring acoustic singer Gemma Griffiths.