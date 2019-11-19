Deep introspection, dialogue needed to move Zimbabwe forward – analyst

Dr Shingirirai Mutanga

PRETORIA – Zimbabwe’s political protagonists needed to take stock of their contributions to the country’s current state of affairs and engage in meaningful dialogue and cooperation to propel the nation to its former glory.

This was according to the Africa Institute of South Africa’s Dr Shingirirai Mutanga.

“What do we need to do as a way forward in Zimbabwe? Address the current polarisation. A genuine dialogue and solution-seeking summit could be a starting point. Taking stock of how each party has contributed to the [situation] that we have today can help,” said Mutanga.

He was addressing a symposium on Zimbabwe hosted by the department of international relations and cooperation (Dirco) in Pretoria.

Mutanga said the levels of polarisation based on political affiliation in the country were “too deep”.