Takunda Maodza Mutare Bureau

Six pupils at Nedziwa Secondary School in Chimanimani were hit by a bolt of lightning this afternoon, The Herald has learnt.

They were rushed to Mutambara Mission Hospital. Chimanimani district medical officer Dr Godwin Choga was not answering his mobile phone when a comment was sought from him. However, Chimanimani East legislator Cde Joshua Sacco confirmed the development.

“It happened this afternoon. They were rushed to Mutambara hospital,” he said.