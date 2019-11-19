JUST IN: Brace for heavy rains, Met Dept

Elita Chikwati Senior Agriculture Reporter

The country is expected to experience heavy rainfall in excess of 50 millimetres from tonight until Friday.

The Meteorological Services Department has warned that the heavy downpours may give rise to flash flooding and or gushes of water that may lead to treacherous road conditions.

“Drainage systems may also fail; to cope in urban or built up setting while visibility may be compromised during the heavy down pours.

“All areas are highly susceptible to strong winds and hail. Insecure roofs of homes, schools and shopping centres could be blown off by strong winds,” said the MSD.

Asbestos roofing could be perforated by hail in some instances endangering occupants. The MSD has advised the public to stay indoors during the storms and avoid driving on a road covered by water especially at night when it is more difficult to recognise flood dangers.