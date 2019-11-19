JUST IN: Antipas makes one change to Warriors

By Grace Chingoma Senior Sports Reporter

Warriors coach Joey Antipas has made just one change from the team that started against Botswana, giving Kuda Mahachi the nod ahead of his Lamontville Golden Arrows teammate Knox Mutizwa in a tactical move aimed at giving the side more width as they seek to unlock the Zambian defence

Zimbabwe play Chipolopolo at Heroes Stadium at 6pm tonight. The rest of the team which started on Friday against Botswana at the National Sports Stadium remain unchanged. The Warriors are seeking a positive result tonight and breath life into the campaign which began on a slow note following a goalless draw against the Zebras.