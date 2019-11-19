JUST IN: Johanne Masowe eChishanu leader dies

Blessings Chidakwa Herald Correspondent

Johanne Masowe eChishanu apostolic sect leader Edward Manyara has died.

He was 67.

The leader popularly known as Madzibaba Edward died upon admission at Avenues clinic yesterday after being involved in an accident near his Westlea home at Maplanka area, along the Harare-Bulawayo Highway. A car he was aboard overturned leading to him being thrown by the wayside.

Family spokesperson Mr Krebe Kaeruza said the body will be collected tommorow from the mortuary and lie in state at his Westlea house. The body will be taken to his Centinary farm on Thursday where it will again lie in state ahead of burial scheduled for Friday.

More to follow…