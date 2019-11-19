China shreds Mthuli Ncube’s budget statement

The Chinese Embassy in Zimbabwe says the figure of the Chinese bilateral support that was announced by Finance and Economic Development Minister Mthuli Ncube during his budget statement is a misrepresentation of the correct figure on the ground.

Ncube said China had given Zimbabwe a support of US$ 3,631,500.

In a statement the Embassy said, “The People’s Republic of China in Zimbabwe has taken note of the release of 2020 National Budget Statement by the Zimbabwean government. The Embassy appreciates the positive role the budget will play in promoting the policies and propagating the facts and figures related to the economic development of the country. In the meantime, the Embassy has noted that in the statement, among Development Partner Support (on Page 51) received by the Zimbabwean government through bilateral channels, the figure of bilateral support provided by China to Zimbabwe is 3,631,500 USD. This is very different from the actual situation on the ground.”

Setting the record straight, the Embassy said the amount given to the country is US$ 136.8 million.

“According to our record, from January to September 2019, the actual bilateral support provided to Zimbabwe by China is 136.8 million USD. Such a figure does not include the other bilateral supports such as the expense of expert assistance, Embassy’s donations to local vulnerable groups and so on.

“The Embassy wishes that the relevant departments of the Zimbabwean government will make comprehensive assessments on the statistics of bilateral supports and accurately reflect its actual situation when formulating budget statement.

“The Embassy believes that with the efforts of Zimbabwean government and people, and with international support, Zimbabwe will achieve prosperity and development and realize the vision 2030.”