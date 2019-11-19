JUST IN: Harare-Kariba flights back on radar

Walter Nyamukondiwa Kariba Bureau

A private airline has lined up scheduled flights between Harare and Kariba starting this Thursday in a development likely to boost tourism and bring relief to travellers to the resort town.

A 16-seater Executive Air flight will travel to Kariba from Charles Prince Airport in Harare from this Thursday and fly back on the same day. Other flights have been scheduled for Sunday, November 24, Wednesday, November 27 and Saturday November 30.

This is expected to be a game-changer for the resort town which has been affected by lack of scheduled flights resulting in people travelling the more than 300km journey by road eating into the time visitors should be exploring the destination.