Barbourfields Stadium to host Chibuku final

Bongani Ndlovu, Sports Correspondent

A CARNIVAL atmosphere will envelope Barbourfields Stadium in Bulawayo when the Chibuku Super Cup final between Highlanders and Ngezi Platinum Stars is played on November 30.

The Premier Soccer League yesterday announced that the final of the league’s only premier knockout tournament will be staged at the venue in 11 days’ time.

The Bosso faithful are expected to come out in their numbers and fill up Emagumeni to watch their favourite football team. The stadium will sure be a sea of black and white as silverware starved Highlanders welcome Ngezi to their home ground for what should be a humdinger of a football match.

The last time Highlanders won a knockout cup tournament was six years ago when they claimed the Mbada Diamonds Cup at the same venue.

The Soweto end is likely to lead the Amahlolanyama faithful in song and dance during the final to urge on Bosso to silverware.

With the way the Hendrik Pieter de Jongh coached Bosso have been playing since the Dutchman took over in September, there is a renewed sense of belief that the team can beat any side.

Bosso haven’t lost a match since De Jongh took over and just last week, they snatched a point against Ngezi at Barbourfields in a league match in which they weren’t firing on all cylinders.

Highlanders made it to the final after beating archrivals Dynamos 1-0, thrashing PSL champions FC Platinum 3-0 in the quarter-final and edging ZPC Kariba 1-0 in the semi-final.

Ngezi beat Mushowani Stars 2-0 in the first-round, before going to a penalty shootout on two occasions, first after a 0-0 draw with army side Black Rhinos in which they emerged 5 – 3 winners in the quarter-finals. In the semi-final, Ngezi edged Harare City 7-6 on spot kicks.