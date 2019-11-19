Jailed South African ‘truck-jacker’ denied bail

Peter Matika, Senior Reporter

A SOUTH African man, who stole a truck from that country, drove it through into Botswana and Zimbabwe undetected, only to be nabbed, after its tracking system was activated, has been denied bail by the High Court in Bulawayo.

Rejoirie Matsiela (38), from Soweto in South Africa, was denied bail by Justice Nokuthula Moyo who also upheld a 12-year sentence, which was passed by a magistrate in Plumtree.

According to court records, Matsiela stole the truck from a company called Transmatty Group of Companies in Middleburg and drove through South Africa-Botswana and Botswana-Plumtree border posts undetected.

He was then arrested, after the tracking system was activated, when he was attempting to leave Plumtree with the truck, which was towing two trailers.

He was initially slapped with a 16-year prison sentence by a Plumtree magistrate, of which four years were suspended on condition of good behaviour, leaving him to serve an effective 12 years.

In his defence, Matsiela, through his legal practitioners Messrs T. Hara and Partners, argued he was hired by one Nhlanhla Simelani to drive to Mt Selinda to retrieve another truck that had developed a problem.

“Appellant does not have a legal obligation to verify documents he would have been given by his employer or superior at work. No evidence was led to establish that Appellant was part of a syndicate and therefore he knew he was aiding a crime of theft,” said Matsiela.

The State represented by Mr Kudakwashe Jaravaza, said on 21 June this year the driver of the truck knocked off and parked it at Ferret Parking bay within the company complex and surrendered the keys to security.

On 25 June, Matsiela hatched a plan to steal the truck and illicitly obtained its registration papers, keys and drove it out of the parking bay.

“That morning, the head of security Bonginkosi Mkhwananzi discovered that the vehicle was missing from the parking bay and activated its tracking device which located it crossing into Zimbabwe through Botswana,” said Mr Jaravaza.

Mr Jaravaza said police at Plumtree border post received information and intercepted Matsiela who had completed immigration and customs formalities and was about to leave.