Deaf, dump Penhalonga man up for rape

BY KENNETH NYANGANI

A 27-YEAR-OLD from Penhalonga with hearing and speech impairment yesterday appeared in court facing 12 counts of rape and aggravated indecent assault against minors. The accused, who is denying the charges, appeared before magistrate Notebulgah Muchineripi who remanded him in custody to December 4.

According to the State, the accused, who resides at a farm in Penhalonga, committed the crimes of rape and sodomy between January and November this year. On two counts, he allegedly sodomised two juveniles aged nine and seven.

In other counts, he allegedly raped two minors aged six and seven.

The matter came to light after one of the victims told her parents about her ordeal.