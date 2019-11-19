Chipawo to honour Chifunyise

BY CHELSEA MUSAFARE

CHIPAWO will on Friday hold a memorial service in honour of the late legendary playwright Stephen Chifunyise for his love for children, who he believed to be the country’s best ambassadors.

Chipawo manager Chipo Basopo told NewsDay Life & Style yesterday that Uncle Steve — as Chifunyise was popularly known in theatre circles — had children at heart.

“The children will talk about their memories of him and read out stories they remember especially from his book Takura and the Talking Branch,” she said.

Basopo said the children will be drawn from Harare, Seke and Bindura and will showcase plays, including Tawanda and the Mystery Dance, Health Project and Takura and the Talking Branch at Theatre in the Park in Harare.

Running under the theme It’s a Time with Uncle Steve Memorial Show, the free-of-charge memorial will include dances, story-telling and the staging of short plays written by Chifunyise.

Over 100 children from different schools, including Alfred Beit and Haig Park Primary School will attend the memorial.

Chipawo, in partnership with New Horizon Theatre Company, has started an initiative to stage at least one play by the late veteran thespian at Theatre in the Park every month.

Chifunyise was the founder of Chipawo and the principal of the Zimbabwean Academy of Arts Education for Development. He was also the chairperson of Chipawo up to the time of his death.