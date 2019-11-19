All set for Miss Twins second edition

BY PRECIOUS CHIDA

ORGANISERS of the Miss Twins Zimbabwe beauty pageant yesterday said everything was in place for the show’s second edition and they had also incorporated men to compete for the coveted crown.

The pageant will see 10 sets of twins selected from across the country contesting at the Harare International Conference Centre on December 14.

Pageant founder and musician, Sarah Dhliwayo Nkala, popularly known as Sarah Dee in music circles, said they had the Mr Twins Zimbabwe slot in the competition in a bid to empower both sexes.

“As a pageant that seeks to empower the young, we believe teamwork is important and ideas have to be shared among all youths, both women and men, so that they go back to their communities to start projects which will then develop into bigger businesses and since some twins, including a boy and a girl we want them to compete as well,” she said.

The pageant, which struggled to find sponsors last year, will host a fund-raising dinner under the theme: If You Empower Women, You Have Fed the Nation, to raise funds for the pageant.

Nkala said this year they secured funding after roping in corporates to help the winning twins market their brands.

“So, this year we are not asking for free money but we are saying, buy your ticket, come to dinner and the change is ours, but you are given advertising space to market your brand or company through a double voice of twins,” she said.

The pageant, which saw two queens Michele and Micaella Chipoyera winning a university scholarship to study in China last year will this year see the winning pair walking away with a car and other prizes which are yet to be revealed.

Nkala said the male models were expected to showcase designer suits from local and international fashion designers.