Play resurrects Mugabe

BY TAFADZWA KACHIKO

AFTER making headlines with Operation Restore Regasi last year, Masvingo’s Charles Austin Theatre is bringing another intriguing political piece titled A Live Discussion with the Late Robert Mugabe, set for premiere on Friday evening.

Characters featuring prominently in the play, whose concept was developed by Charles Munganasa, are Mugabe, played by Khetani Banda, and Ruvheneko Parirenyatwa, played by Candyce Masimba.

Munganasa told NewsDay Life & Style that the choice of the character Ruvheneko Parirenyatwa was based on the real person’s excellence in her career.

“It’s one of those ideas which came out of the prison of my imagination two years after Operation Restore Legacy and as we still mourn the death of the former President Robert Mugabe. November 22 marks his resurrection but this time we get to see and understand his deepest thoughts, his other side and above all, his inner soul,” he said.

“It’s a live interview, not really following theatre format. We chose Ruvheneko because she has been moderating interviews very well and currently she is rated among the best in Africa.”

The play introduces a new actress, Tariro Musuvi, playing the character Grace Mugabe. In Operation Restore Regasi Carol Magenga — who is now with Jasen Mphepo Little Theatre —played the role with aplomb.

“This time Grace plays cameo role and only appears towards the end of the show. Magenga now works for another theatre company in Harare so we could not rehearse with her,” Munganasa said.

The play also stars Munganasa as General Chiwenga, FS Mapfumo (Emmerson Mnangagwa) and Hardy as Victor Matemadanda.

Admission is ZWL$10 for children and ZWL$15 adults.

Supporting performances will come from WekwaMaramba, Ngoni the Poet, John Dancer and Cyclone.