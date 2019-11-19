Ding embarks on provincial tour

BY SIMBARASHE SITHOLE

ZIMDANCEHALL artiste Brian “Ding” Chipara has embarked on a tour of Mashonaland Central in a bid to take his music to a wider audience.

The chanter from Holland Farm in Mvurwi — who started off the tour with Guruve and Mvurwi — is riding high with his new single, Ghetto, off Boss Ellington’s riddim produced by DKT Records early this month. The riddim features artistes Soul Jah Love, Maggical, Blot and Lady Squanda.

Ding started his tour at Guruve Hotel where he shared the stage with Arrival and other up-and-coming artistes from the province before putting up a polished show on his home ground at Holland Farm.

Ding said he was ready to market his music in the province through live shows.

“I have embarked on a provincial tour and the agenda is to sell my music to my fans and I believe it should start in my province,” he said.

He said it was no use to complain that promoters were ignoring musicians because they are in it for money.

“We should come up with initiatives as artistes that contribute towards the building of our names. I like the crowds that I am pulling during my live shows and with this Boss Ellington riddim, my Ghetto track is very competitive because I took my time to face the challenge with other big names like Blot and Soul Jah Love,” he said.

Ding said Bindura was his next stop in the tour and he was confident he would attract another big crowd.