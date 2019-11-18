PSL poised for thrilling finale

Eddie Chikamhi Senior Sports Reporter

THE next three weeks should provide the domestic Premiership with a script crafted in heaven as both the title race, and the battle for survival, are likely to push to the last day of the season.

CAPS United blew an opportunity to stretch their lead at the summit of the table to four points after giving way a two-goal advantage against plucky Yadah Stars on Sunday.

The Green Machine failed to capitalise on the slip-up by title rivals FC Platinum and Chicken Inn, who had dropped points the previous day.

CAPS United coach, Darlington Dodo, refused to let his team judged by Sunday’s performance where substitute goalkeeper, Prosper Chigumba, had a nightmarish show.

“The character is there. We were dominant, we approached this game the way we wanted to approach it and we took a 2-0 lead and if you surrender such a lead what else do you want?

“There were some individuals who did not do their duties correctly and it was unfortunate.

“But, we will correct that and we will come right.

“And, in terms of character, we are okay, if we were a weak team, we should have collapsed.

“But, our second-half performance showed we were more dangerous, in terms of going forward and defensively we had improved,” said Dodo.

The coach, though, will need to question his decision to pull out Ronald Chitiyo, given his X-factor, and leave rookie forward, Kelvin Ndebele, in that pressure-cooker of a contest.

Yadah could have stolen all points, had a late effort not been ruled out for offside, but the referee’s decision to wave play-on, after Phineas Bhamusi was brought down in the penalty box, was diabolical.

CAPS United will now take on bitter rivals Dynamos next before travelling to Ngezi Platinum for the penultimate match of the season.

They will then host title rivals FC Platinum in a game which could decide the destiny of this league.

Makepekepe lead the race with 55 points.

They have a two-point cushion over the chasing pack, with Chicken Inn and FC Platinum tied on 53 points.

ZPC Kariba officially fell away from the championship race after a 2-2 home draw against Harare City.

They have 46 points in the bag, nine off the pace with three games remaining.

Alarm bells have started ringing louder for newboys Mushowani, Yadah and Hwange as their fight for survival appears to be imploding.

Almost the whole bottom half is still involved in relegation battles.

Herentals (35 points) and TelOne (36 points) got critical wins.

Harare City coach, Lloyd Chitembwe, was a relieved man after his side came from the dead to snatch a point against hosts ZPC Kariba at Nyamhunga.

Kuda Musharu and Ishmael Wadi secured the vital point for the Sunshine Boys late in the second half.

Tawanda Nyamandwe had given the hosts a fifth minute lead before Jimmy Gwara doubled the scores just before the breather.

“It’s difficult to win here in Kariba but my boys showed resilience, a point is better,’’ said Chitembwe.

“It will help us in easing our relegation worries, it’s back to the drawing board.’’

Harare City remained unchanged on 12th place on the log standings with 37 points.

But a two-point cushion from the relegation zone may not be good enough going into the last three games of the season.