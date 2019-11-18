Manchester United announce almost £140m increase in net debt

Manchester United have announced their net debt has increased by almost £140m in their latest financial figures, even after posting another revenue increase for the first quarter of 2019-20.

The startling increase in debt levels from £247.2m to £384.5m, a rise of 55.5 per cent, will do little to appease disgruntled fans, unhappy with the way the club is run by the Glazer family owners and executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward.

United have posted revenues of £135.4m for the first quarter of 2019-20 which represents a £400,000 increase on the same period for the previous year.

The tenures of Woodward and the Glazer family have proved controversial for some of United’s supporters

Commercial revenue was £80.4m, a 5.9 per cent increase on the previous year, but the club are expecting 2020 annual revenue to be down this year to somewhere between £560-580m, compared to £627.1m for the year ending June 30,

2019, even though the club’s wage bill has dropped slightly.

In part that will be due to the club’s lack of Champions League football this season. Broadcasting revenue for the quarter was £32.9m, a 23.1 per cent and £9.9m drop on the same quarter the year before. – Sky Sports