JUST IN: President makes new appointments

Herald Reporter

President Mnangagwa has appointed renowned agronomist, Dr John Basera as the new Permanent Secretary in the Ministry Lands, Agriculture, Water and Rural Resettlement as well as Engineer Silibaziso Chizwina as the new Secretary of the newly created Ministry of National Housing and Social Amenities.

Dr Basera replaces long serving senior civil servant, Mr Ringson Chitsiko with his appointment expected to take effect from January 1 2020 while Eng Chizwina is with immediate effect.

The announcement was made by the Chief Secretary in the Office of the President and Cabinet Dr Misheck Sibanda in a statement made available today.

More to follow…