Afcon 2021 qualifiers: Zimbabwe must be confident to score in Zambia – Nakamba

Zimbabwe midfielder Marvelous Nakamba feels correcting their mistakes and becoming “clinical” is what the Warriors need when they clash against Zambia in a 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) Group H match at National Heroes Stadium on Tuesday.

After being frustrated in a goalless draw by Botswana at home in their opening match last Friday, Zimbabwe are facing a backlash from their fans.

In their Lusaka assignment, they are up against a heavily-wounded Zambia side which was hammered 5-0 by Algeria last Thursday.

Nakamba has apologised to Zimbabwe fans and insists they need to work on their shortcomings as they seek a positive result against Chipolopolo.

“We need to correct our mistakes. We just need to be clinical as a team, to be confident on the ball,” Nakamba was quoted as saying by The Herald.

“We have a match on Tuesday against Zambia so we should be prepared for it. As much as we are disappointed we have to look up to that match on Tuesday.

“We are really disappointed because the fans were behind us and, unfortunately, we couldn’t win. So we are saying we are sorry to them.

“We have to go back, to correct ourselves, to tell each other the truth if we can help each other by telling each other the truth. We just need to go back and motivate each other, work on the shortcomings in training, give everything and I am sure it will come good.”

Both teams are under caretaker coaches with Zimbabwe headed by Joey Antipas, while Chipolopolo are coached by Aggrey Chiyangi.

Chiyangi understands the disappointment of his players and is keen to see his team recover from their humiliation in Algeria.

“I think the most important thing is building up the players from the last game we played [against Algeria],” Chiyangi told the Football Association of Zambia press conference on Monday.

“I m sure the people who were disappointed most were the players because there is so much that was lost in that game. Our job has been to encourage them and make sure that they come back and rise again and be ready to play the next game which is against Zimbabwe.”

There was a boost in the Zambia camp following the arrival of the Austria-based duo of Enoch Mwepu and Patson Daka from the Africa Under-23 Cup of Nations.

“We are happy that they [Mwepu and Daka] are here and would be able to play for the team. We are hoping for the better,” Chiyangi said.