Lightning kills one in Hurungwe

A WOMAN from Chishumba in Hurungwe was fatally struck by a bolt of lightning on Thursday last week during a hailstorm which left a trail of destruction in the area.

By Nhau Mangirazi

Magunje legislator Cecil Kashiri confirmed the incident.

“It is true that one woman, who was fetching firewood was stuck by lightning and passed on. The incident occurred around Chishumba area and she was buried at the weekend,” Kashiri said, adding that several homestead were affected by the hailstorm, but the number of destroyed homesteads is yet to be ascertained.

Villagers said several houses had their roofs blown off during the storm.

“Several homesteads were affected by a hailstorm and heavy rainfall that followed on Thursday. A number of villagers were left homeless by the storm,” James Chiremba, whose three huts had their roofs blown off, said.

Hurungwe district administrator Samson Tizora said: “I am sorry I can’t confirm anything yet as I am waiting for facts from stakeholders.”

Mashonaland West police spokesperson Assistant Inspector Ian Kohwera said: “I am in not in the office right now, so I don’t have the facts.”