Relief for out of Harare cancer patients

The Cancer Association of Zimbabwe, with the help of corporate partners including Stanbic Bank, Zimhealth and the BeitTrust, has renovated Tariro hostel, built in 1974 by the Alfred Beit Trust to house cancer patients from afar, seeking treatment at Parirenyatwa and Harare

hospitals.

BY VANESSA GONYE

The hostel closed its doors in 2007 during the hyperinflationary period.

Zimbabwe only has two public health institutions which cater for cancer patients – Mpilo Central Hospital and Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals (with Harare Central Hospital offering part of the service in conjunction with Parirenyatwa).

Speaking at the official opening of the hostel on Friday, Cancer

Association of Zimbabwe general manager Junior Mavu said since the hostel shut down, they had been failing to get it running until the corporates came aboard to assist.

“We are hoping to open doors at the beginning of January next year as we are doing minor touches in completion of the renovation process. The hostel houses 40 patients at a time,” she said.

Mavu said the hostel will offer free board for cancer patients who will be receiving treatment at Parirenyatwa or Harare hospital and requires partners to provide food for patients.

Stanbic Bank, an annual donor to the Cancer Association of Zimbabwe, chipped in with US$78 000 for the hostel’s refurbishment.