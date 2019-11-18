MDC councillors charm Mnangagwa

PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa on Saturday said he was happy with the way the MDC urban councillors dealt with issues during a workshop in Bulawayo and said it is time for all the people to unite and work towards the development of the nation.

BY JAIROS SAUNYAMA

Addressing thousands of party supporters at Mahusekwa growth point, Mashonaland East province, Mnangagwa said: “Yesterday (Friday), we were in Bulawayo for the urban councils (conference) of the 900 urban councillors, about 700 of them are from the MDC. Very few were from Zanu PF. I was happy to see MDC councillors freely deliberating on issues and trying to find solutions to the challenges they are facing. They were not being rebellious. This is what we want, if you are given a job by the masters. All those seated here (ministers) are your servants,” Mnangagwa said.

Hundreds of urban councillors were in Bulawayo last week for a conference meant to find lasting solutions to the challenges facing local authorities.

Mnangagwa was in Mashonaland East to officially commission Mahusekwa District Hospital that was constructed by the Chinese government.

The state-of-the art hospital currently has two medical doctors. The hospital also received a donation of drugs sourced from the United Arab Emirates.