Guruve villagers receive free medical treatment

HUNDREDS of Guruve villagers thronged Ruyamuro and Kemusasa clinics at the weekend to receive free medical treatment from six dentists and four doctors under the Zimhealth.com after invitation by Guruve South legislator Patrick Dutiro.

BY SIMBARASHE SITHOLE

The doctors attended to 400 patients at Kemusasa clinic and 150 at Ruyamuro.

Dutiro said Guruve has been hit by a shortage of doctors and has two government doctors who arrived last week.

“Having noticed the challenge of lack of doctors in Guruve, I decided to bring doctors to my constituency to mitigate health problems and as we are now in the farming season most villagers prioritise farming other than their health hence I brought these doctors to assist the constituency,” Dutiro said.

“The doctors will be coming here every weekend and we will be going round the constituency giving health services since healthcare is a basic need. Next weekend we will be at Mudindo clinic and Nyamhondoro,” he added.

“We would like to thank Cup Global Cotton director Max Chad who purchased most of the drugs we are using. However, we have not closed the door for other well-wishers, they can donate drugs at Guruve hospital or any clinic.”