UPDATED: Fresh woes for Chief Ndiweni

Senior Reporter

THE Matabeleland North Provincial Chiefs Assembly has recommended that the process of appointing Ntabazinduna chief be redone after a brother to the incumbent, Chief Nhlanhlayamangwe Ndiweni challenged his appointment.

Matabeleland North chiefs met in Bulawayo on Saturday at a local hotel and made that resolution.

The Deputy President of the Chiefs Council, Chief Mtshane Khumalo confirmed the development yesterday.

He, however, said Chief Ndiweni, whose brother Joram Khayisa Thambo claims to be the rightful leader, remains as the chief until the matter is dealt with as stipulated by the country’s constitution.

“We recommended that the process must be redone after Chief Ndiweni’s brother Joram who is in London objected to his appointment. He wrote a letter to the district administrator in Umguza saying the process had not been procedural and there is a court case,” he said.

“We sat this Saturday and made a recommendation to the family that the process must be redone. It’s a process that must first be ratified by the Zimbabwe Council of Chiefs and the Chiefs Council will make a resolution. He is still the chief, we made a recommendation and the National Chiefs Council may amend it, add or subtract.”

The chief said their meeting was guided by Section 283 of the Constitution which guides the appointment and removal of chiefs.