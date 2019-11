Tendai Mugabe in DUBAI, United Arab Emirates

President Mnangagwa has met the ruler of Dubai His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Al Maktoum who is also the Vice President and Prime Minister of the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Sheikh Maktoum is the one who invited President Mnangagwa for the fifth Global Business Forum on Africa which kicked off this morning.

The meeting seeks to grow ecomonic cooperation between African countries and the UAE.