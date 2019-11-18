JUST IN: Global Business Forum Africa opens

Tendai Mugabe in DUBAI, United Arab Emirates

The fifth edition of the Global Business Forum Africa has opened here and President Mnangagwa is among African leaders and other high ranking officials attending the meeting.

The meeting opened with speeches by the chairman of the Dubai Chamber of Commerce and Industry Majid Saif Al Ghurair and the United Arab Emirates Minister of State for International Cooperation Reem Ebrahim Al Hashimy calling for the strengthening of relations between Africa and the United Arab Emirates.

President Mnangagwa will address the meeting this afternoon focusing on the revitalisation of Zimbabwe’s economy. The President will speak on the challenges and opportunities in Zimbabwe as well as the role that entrepreneurs and investors can play to help address some of the economic challenges.