Manica Diamonds ease relegation woes

Ray Bande,Senior Reporter

TIMIRE Mamvura’s 33rd minutes strike was all that Manicaland’s sole top flight football league side Manica Diamonds needed to dismiss Bulawayo Chiefs in a dull Castle Lager Premiership encounter played at Vengere Stadium today.

The Gem Boys, who have now taken their tally to 41, will date Hgjlanders (away), Chapungu (home) and Black Rhinos in the remaining three matches of the season.

Those who decided not to watch this math, most probably because of the light showers that were received in the farming town of Rusape on a cloudy Sunday afternnon, did not lose much as it lacked deeply in skill and creativity.

From the first whistle it was a balanced affair as play switched from one end to the other as both teams exchanged raids.

However, it was the former CAPS United player Mamvura who thrust Manica Diamonds into the lead with a hard and low shot from just outside the box, beating a flatfooted Bulawayo Chiefs goalkeeper David Bizani.

Manica Diamonds coach Johanisi ‘Dutch Mentor’ Nhumwa praised his boy for getting the result the team badly needed.

“A win is a win and we badly needed this victory. I am happy that they boys applied themselves well and got the result we wanted.

“We are not resting on our laurels. We will fight hard till the bitter end so that we not only evade relegation but we end the season on a respectable position,” he said.

His opposite number Thulani Sibanda said they will fight on to evade relegation.

“We were just unlucky to have lost this. We could have won it much as our opponents won.

“That is the name of the game, you win some you lose some. We will fight in and we confident of survivng relegation,” he said.