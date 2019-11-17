Warriors ready for Zambezi battle

Eddie Chikamhi Senior Sports Reporter

THE Zimbabwe senior men’s football team yesterday made the short trip to Zambia where a big assignment awaits them against the wounded Chipolopolo in the 2021 AFCON campaign.

The match, to be played at the Heroes Stadium in Lusaka tomorrow, is set to rekindle the age-old rivalries in the Zambezi derby.

Kick-off is 6pm.

Interestingly, both teams will be under pressure to bounce back following the disappointing outing in last week’s opening matches of the qualifying campaign.

The Warriors failed to use home advantage on Friday in a goalless draw against Botswana at the National Sports Stadium just 24 hours after Zambia had crushed to a 0-5 thumping away to Group H favourites, Algeria.

The Warriors were tipped to steamroll past Botswana but their lack of preparedness for the match was brutally exposed by the tactically disciplined Zebras side.

Aston Villa midfielder Marvelous Nakamba said the Warriors were sorry for the sloppy performance on Friday night and hoped for a better performance against Chipolopolo.

“We need to correct our mistakes. We just need to be clinical as a team, to be confident on the ball,” said Nakamba.

“We have a match on Tuesday against Zambia so we should be prepared for it. As much as we are disappointed we have to look up to that match on Tuesday.

“I am proud to play for Zimbabwe, there was no pressure at all. I am happy when I am playing football, given the chance I can do everything when representing my country. It’s a motivation for me.

“We are really disappointed because the fans were behind us and, unfortunately, we couldn’t win. So we are saying we are sorry to them. They must keep pushing us, it will come good.

“We have to go back, to correct ourselves, to tell each other the truth, if we can help each other by telling each other the truth. We need to be more confident, we need to keep the ball, we need to be more clinical. We need to push each other as a team.

“We just need to go back and motivate each other, work on the shortcomings in training, give everything and I am sure it will come good,” said Nakamba.

Warriors caretaker coach Joey Antipas dropped the quartet of goalkeeper Talbert Shumba, Thabani Kamusoko, Terrence Dzvukamanja and injured Devine Lunga when he named his 18-men travelling squad. It is usually not easy winning away in Africa but Zimbabwe put themselves in a difficult position where they need a positive result in Zambia. But that would need them to treble their efforts, Antipas reckoned.

The last time the two nations faced off in an AFCON campaign in 1993, both legs ended in stalemates. The first match ended 0-0 at the Independence Stadium in Lusaka.

“It will not be easy, we play a Zambian team that is coming from a huge defeat so we expect them to come out fighting,” said Antipas.

“We are also playing away from home but at the end of the day we have to keep pushing and believing. All we need to do is to keep our heads up and try rectify our mistakes.” The Warriors needed a win in the decisive reverse fixture at the National Sports Stadium to book their maiden AFCON final ticket but the legendary Kalusha Bwalya broke the Zimbabwean hearts with an 80th minute equaliser that cancelled out Henry “Bully’’ Mckop’s first half lead.

The only other time the two teams were paired in the same group for AFCON qualification was in 1981 with Zambia beating Zimbabwe 0-1 and 2-0 over the two legs in Harare and Lusaka respectively.

Zambia are hoping to use home advantage to their good.

In a desperate attempt to get their campaign back in the tracks, the interim coach Aggrey Chiyangi has called on the FC Red Bull Salzburg duo of Enock Mwepu and Patson Daka who were on duty with the Under-23 side at the Under-23 AFCON finals in Egypt. Algeria, who took control of the group following the big win over Zambia, will be seeking to extend their dominance when they face Botswana today in Gaborone.

Warriors squad: E. Chipezeze, S. Chinani, I. Nekati, C. Moyo, K. Moyo. T. Hadebe, P. Jaure, A. Mudimu, R. Pfumbidzai, M. Munetsi, M. Nakamba, B. Ncube, O. Karuru, K. Billiat, K. Mahachi, K. Mutizwa, K. Musona, P. Dube.

Zambia squad

Goalkeepers: Sebastian Mwange (Green Eagles), Mwenya Chibwe (Polokwane City-RSA), Toaster Nsabata (Zanaco)

Defender: Lawrence Chungu (Zanaco), Stophila Sunzu (FC Metz), Clement Mwape (Zesco United), Tandi Mwape, Kabaso Chongo (both TP Mazembe), Isaac Shamujompa (Buildcon)

Midfielders:Rally Bwalya (Power Dynamos), Nathan Sinkala (TP Mazembe), Kelvin Kampamba (Nkana), Salulani Phiri (Polokwane City), Donashano Malama (Black Leopards), Augustine Mulenga (Orlando Pirates-RSA), Clatous Chama (Simba Sports-Tanzania), Bruce Musakanya (Red Arrows)

Strikers: Evans Kangwa (Arsenal Tula-Russia), Mwape Musonda (Black Leopards-RSA), Lazarous Kambole (Kaizer Chiefs-RSA), Justin Shonga (Orlando Pirates-RSA), Enock Mwepu, Patson Daka (Red Bull Salzburg)