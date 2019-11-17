JUST IN: Yadah hold wobbling Caps United

Eddie Chikamhi Senior Sports Reporter

CAPS United blew a golden opportunity to extend their lead at the top of the Castle Lager Premiership table after surrendering a two-goal advantage against Yadah at the National Sports Stadium.

John Zhuwawu and Ronald Chitiyo scored beautiful goals in the sixth and 21st minutes to give their team a good head start, a day after their rivals in the championship race FC Platinum and Chicken Inn had dropped points.

But the Green Machine were punished for their shoddy defending as Yadah replied before the half time break courtesy of Paddington Nyamakura and Nkosi Mhlanga.

Makepekepe still kept their place at the top with a two-point cushion after taking their tally 55 points. Chicken Inn and FC Platinum are on 53 points apiece with three games remaining in the season.

More to follow…